Houston police identify man wanted for killing attorney at McDonald's

The Houston Police Department identified the man wanted in connection with the killing of a local attorney at a McDonald's over the weekend.

Anthony Martin Landry, 57, is wanted for murder in the shooting death of 46-year-old Jeffrey Limmer, the department said.

Officers responded to the McDonald's at 8147 Katy Freeway at about 6 p.m. on May 4 after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the fast food restaurant, they found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics, was later identified as Limmer.

Limmer was shot after he tried to deescalate a situation between an angry McDonald's customer and the employees, police told FOX 26 Houston. The angry man, who was identified as Landry on Wednesday, allegedly went to his car, grabbed a gun and shot Limmer.

He then fled the scene in an early 2000s blue Ford pickup truck, Houston police said.

As of early Friday morning, Landry remains on the run.

Limmer's family released a statement Thursday in response to the news of a suspect being identified in his death.

"Our family is relieved to learn that the suspect has been identified, and we pray that he is apprehended as soon as possible so that he cannot hurt anyone else. Additionally, we are praying for the safety of law enforcement as they work to bring him to justice. We are grateful to the community for your overwhelming love and support, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we mourn the loss of our dear Jeff," the family told FOX 26.

According to his profile on the Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP website, Limmer was an associate at the firm's Houston office and a member of the General Liability Practice.

Houston police released a previous booking photo of Landry in hopes of someone being able to identify him. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to his arrest.

Tips on Landry’s whereabouts can be sent to HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.