Houston police say woman shot, killed while sitting in car outside convenience store

A woman in Texas was gunned down while she was inside a car parked in front of a Houston convenience store earlier this week, police said.

The 25-year-old victim was inside of the driver’s seat of her parked car with a 27-year-old man around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said in a Wednesday press release. They were in front of a convenience store near Scottcrest Drive in Houston when a masked suspect approached, police said.

The suspect, who was also wearing a dark hoodie, walked up to the driver’s side door from behind the vehicle and opened fire, HPD said. He then ran off onto Scottcrest, when he climbed into a red or marron car that was missing a back bumper, cops said.

Paramedics were unable to save the woman, whose identity was not immediately revealed. Her passenger suffered cuts but was otherwise okay, police said.

Police described the suspect as being a tall male with the "slim build," who was wearing white shows and dark-colored pants.

Investigators ask anyone with information related to the crime to call