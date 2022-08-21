Expand / Collapse search
Houston police arrest man for allegedly kidnapping 3-year-old girl in the middle of the night

Houston police forced their way into a hotel room that the suspect had checked into with the 3-year-old girl

By Paul Best | Fox News
A 50-year-old Houston man is in custody after allegedly abducting a 3-year-old girl from her family's apartment and checking into a nearby hotel with her, police announced. 

The little girl, Lincy Guity, was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated but appears to be ok, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at a press conference. 

Her parents went to bed around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday evening. When they woke up around 5:00 a.m., the door to their apartment was ajar and Guity was missing

Lincy Guity, 3, was reported missing from her family's apartment around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. 

Police immediately responded to the apartment complex and talked to a resident who said they spotted the suspect with the missing child. 

An Amber Alert was issued for Guity and the suspect, 50-year-old Holman Hernandez, who was driving a Nisaan Sentra. That car was spotted around 2:00 p.m. at a hotel just a mile and a half away from the apartment complex.

"Management informed officers that they rented a room at approximately 7:30 to the suspect," Finner said Sunday. 

Holman Hernandez, 50, was taken into custody at a hotel he checked into after allegedly abducting a 3-year-old girl. 

Officers knocked on the door of the room that the suspect was staying in and didn't receive an answer, so they forced their way inside, where they found the suspect and the girl. 

"He did put up a little bit of resistance before they took him into custody, but nobody's injured," Finner said. 

Police don't believe that there is a connection between the suspect and Guity but are still investigating the abduction. Holman is currently in custody and it wasn't immediately clear what charges he would face. 

