Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston and Galveston
Published

Houston police officer shot, suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot

A Houston police officer who was shot by a suspect is recovering at home

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A police manhunt in Houston, Texas for a gunman accused of shooting a police officer ended on Friday night after the suspect turned the gun on himself.

The Houston Police Department says that an officer responded to an apartment complex after shots were heard in the area on Saturday morning around 2 a.m., according to KRIV-TV. The unidentified officer called for backup after hearing more shots coming from inside one of the apartments at which point the officer was shot in the leg by an unidentified gunman.

Police Chief Troy Finner said the officer suffered injuries in both legs but was "in great spirits" after being taken to the hospital.

The officer has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

HOUSTON GIRL, 9, 'EXECUTED' BY MOTHER'S EX-BOYFRIEND, SUSPECT ON THE RUN, POLICE SAY

Houston, Texas skyline

Houston, Texas skyline (Getty Images)

It is not believed that the officer returned fire on the gunman.

After a perimeter was established to locate the shooter, it was discovered that the gunman had barricaded himself in the apartment.

HOUSTON MEN STEAL $4,200 LIQUOR BOTTLE THAT TURNS OUT TO BE CHEAP DECOY

A Houston police car in front of a graffiti-covered building in the Old Chinatown section of downtown 

A Houston police car in front of a graffiti-covered building in the Old Chinatown section of downtown  (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

Police later confirmed, after a standoff that lasted several hours, that the shooter had died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline over Root Square.

Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline over Root Square. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.