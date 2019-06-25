The parents of a 10-week-old Houston baby were arrested this week after an autopsy revealed their daughter had suffered more than 90 fractures and a cracked skull after she was brought home from the hospital last summer, police said.

Jazmine Robin, who was born prematurely, died on July 15, prosecutors said Monday. Her father, Jason Paul Robin, 24, is charged with murder. Her mother, Katharine Wyndham White, 21, is charged with injury to a child by omission.

"The evidence shows that Baby Jazmine fell victim to the very people who were supposed to protect her the most in this world," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "After a full and thorough investigation of the facts, we have filed charges, and will seek justice for young Jazmine."

Detectives were called to a Houston hospital in July after staff found "clearly inflicted head trauma," according to a Houston police affidavit. An autopsy completed in May determined that the girl's death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head. The child suffered multiple fractures to several ribs — 71 rib fractures in all — and 23 "long bone" breaks.

NEW MEXICO MOTHER ACCUSED OF ABUSING CHILDREN, BOILING PETS TO DEATH AS PUNISHMENT

It took several months to complete the autopsy because infants generally take much longer than ones done on adults, authorities said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robin and White were being held Tuesday in the Harris County jail. Online jail records don't indicate whether either has an attorney to speak on their behalf. They face life sentences if convicted on the charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.