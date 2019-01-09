Drunken daughter, 21, cracked dad's skull twice with poker, piece of firewood, authorities say

A Maine woman accused of splitting her father's skull after beating him with a fire poker and piece of firewood pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge on Tuesday, a report said.

Briana L. Rideout, 21, of Whitefield, was sentenced to 150 days in prison after her guilty plea for the 2017 incident at her father's home in Randolph, the Kennebec Journal reported. Randolph, about 10 miles south of Augusta, is in Kennebec County.

She had arrived at his home drunk, then they drank some alcohol with him in the basement, an affidavit said.

When an argument about money and other issues ensued, she allegedly hit him several times until a relative intervened and her father fled through a basement window, the Journal reported.

Her father suffered two fractures to his skull, a large cut over one eye, and bruises on his arms, shoulders and chest, the report said, citing an affidavit filed by Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Boudreau.

