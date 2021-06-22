Houston hospital: 153 employees who refused vaccine have either quit or been fired

A total of 153 employees at Houston Methodist who have refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19 have either resigned or been fired, according to a report.

Fox 26 Houston reported that a spokesperson from the hospital said these employees were out of the 178 who were suspended after the June deadline. The hospital told the station that employees who became compliant during the suspension period "returned to work the next day after they became compliant."

The hospital did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

Marc Boom, the CEO of the hospital, said at the time that 99% of its more than 25,000 workers had been vaccinated by the deadline.

"It is unfortunate that today’s milestone of Houston Methodist becoming the safest hospital system in the country is being overshadowed by a few disgruntled employees," Boom said in a statement at the time, according to KHOU-TV in Houston.

The Fox 26 report said there is a protest scheduled for Saturday and a lawsuit that will be filed in the 5th circuit court of appeals after a failed attempt in a federal court.

Jennifer Bridges, who was a nurse there told Fox 26 that she believes the number of those no longer with the hospital system is higher.

"A lot of people resigned weeks ago some people resigned to just a couple of days before the deadline," she said. "We had a lot of physicians resign ahead of time and are stuck in the same boat too because they didn’t want to take the shot."

