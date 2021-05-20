Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …



House Intel Republicans urge ‘more pressure on China,’ claiming evidence suggests Wuhan lab leak

EXCLUSIVE: Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee say there is "significant circumstantial evidence" that the coronavirus outbreak stemmed from a leak at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The lawmakers urged the federal government to put "more pressure on China" to allow for a "full, credible investigation" into the source of the global pandemic.

Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Republicans on the panel released a report Wednesday, first obtained by Fox News, saying it was "crucial for health experts and the U.S. government to understand how the COVID-19 virus originated" to prevent "or quickly mitigate future pandemics."

Republicans pointed to China’s "history of research lab leaks resulting in infections," and warnings from U.S. diplomats in China as early as 2017 that the Wuhan lab was conducting "dangerous research" on coronaviruses without following "necessary safety protocols, risking the accidental outbreak of a pandemic."

Republicans also pointed to public reports that "several researchers in the Wuhan lab were sickened with COVID-19-like symptoms" in Fall 2019, and the Chinese military’s "involvement in the Wuhan Lab." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

- Pompeo calls on China to release evidence disproving Wuhan lab leak theory: 'Come on, bring it'

- Ex-New York Times health reporter: 'Lab leak' coronavirus theory looking stronger

- Sources believe coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan lab as part of China's efforts to compete with US

- Ingraham: We won the COVID debate, now get ready for 'impending' climate lockdowns



Michigan's Whitmer should give notice on out-of-state travel, state Republicans say

A bill introduced in the Michigan Legislature on Wednesday would require Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to notify lawmakers when she plans to travel out of the state.

The bill follows Whitmer’s controversial $27,521 Florida trip in March when she visited her ailing father but initially refused to give details about the trip.

Bobby Leddy, the governor’s press secretary, claimed the legislation was politically motivated.

"It would behoove the Legislature to read the Michigan Constitution, which clearly outlines a process to ensure that there is always an acting governor available to continue the functions of the state in case of an emergency," he said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "If the Legislature wants to waste their time playing games, that’s their own decision, but Gov. Whitmer is going to remain focused on ending this pandemic and putting Michigan back to work." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Michigan Gov. Whitmer's controversial Florida trip subject of IRS complaint

- Gretchen Whitmer's Florida trip: company that flew governor not authorized for charter flights, FAA says

- Michigan's Whitmer paid $27,521 for Florida trip using mix of donor fund, own cash, aide says

- Michigan Gov. Whitmer looking to shut down Enbridge pipeline during national gas shortage

Rural Oregon counties look to join more conservative Idaho

An effort to move nearly two dozen of Oregon’s most rural counties into the more conservative neighboring state of Idaho has gained momentum – with five counties voting this week in favor of having local officials consider the issue, according to reports.

The bid has been spearheaded by the Citizens of Greater Idaho, which wants to relocate between 18 and 22 Oregon counties to Idaho, according to FOX 12 in Portland.

On Tuesday, Sherman, Lake, Grant, Baker and Malheur counties joined two others who voted in November in favor of discussing the issue.

"The Oregon/Idaho border was established 161 years ago and is now outdated," Citizens for Greater Idaho says on its website. "It makes no sense in its current location because it doesn’t match the location of the cultural divide in Oregon. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- Idaho lieutenant governor launches GOP challenge to Gov. Brad Little in 2022

- Blue states are 'hemorrhaging people, shoving them away' as Dems continue to raise taxes: Newt Gingrich



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Netanyahu brushes off Biden call for 'significant de-escalation' in Gaza, says Israel 'determined to continue'

- Andrew Brown Jr. protests: Elizabeth City, NC, police declare unlawful assembles amid latest unrest

- Lightfoot slams 'overwhelming whiteness' of Chicago press, defends only speaking to reporters of color

- Caretaker of Texas boy snatched while sleeping has left bedroom untouched: 'I know I have to confront this'

- Texas executes Quintin Jones, convicted of beating great aunt, 83, to death

- Chula Vista police scour new area in the search for missing mother of 3 Maya Millete

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Bitcoin: What happened and what's ahead

- Microsoft plans to pull the plug on Internet Explorer

- University of Pennsylvania Health System requires employees to get COVID vaccine or they're fired

- The Ford F-150 Lightning was designed to make money

- Colonial Pipeline CEO pressed by lawmakers over $4.4M ransom payment

- States reimposing work requirements for unemployment benefits amid hiring shortage

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Outkick’s Clay Travis joined Shannon Bream on "Fox News @ Night" on Wednesday to discuss the latest cancel culture controversies and "wokeness" in the U.S.



"Social media has driven this country absolutely bonkers," Travis said, "and the reason is there’s a tiny minority of people who are ‘super-woke.'

"There’s 10% of the population who is wildly overactive on social media and here’s what happens: I think these companies keep getting tagged by these same bot accounts over and over again and they become convinced that the social media is the real world as opposed, Shannon, to a carnival funhouse version of the real world and they are overreacting."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.

GUIDE TO PERSONAL FINANCE Sponsored by Credible:

- How to buy a house in 2021: Tips for winning the COVID homebuying season

- Need a $75,000 personal loan? What to know