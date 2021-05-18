Pompeo calls on China to release evidence disproving Wuhan lab leak theory: 'Come on, bring it'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on China Tuesday to release evidence that disproves the theory that COVID-19 originated at a lab in Wuhan. The Fox News contributor said on "America's Newsroom" that all of the circumstantial evidence is pointing to the lab as the source for the spread of the virus, accusing the Chinese Communist Party of "doing everything they could to cover up and to deflect."

MIKE POMPEO: I remember coming home and got notes from friends saying, are you sure? The left wanted to deny that it was possible that this is what had actually happened. They were adopting what was essentially Chinese Communist Party propaganda. The Chinese came out very hard and wanted to make clear it didn’t come from their laboratory.



…

You’ll remember at one point, they pointed to the United States as the source of this virus, doing everything they could to cover up and to deflect. The Chinese Communist Party was actively engaged in viral research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.



…

While I can’t prove it, every piece of evidence - and you’ve seen scientists today come out saying we need more investigation - points to a leak from this laboratory. That’s all circumstantial to be sure. The people who could clean this up and answer the questions have refused to do. … If I’m wrong, they could embarrass Mike Pompeo. Come on, bring it. Show the world this didn't come from Wuhan Institute of Virology.



…

They're not gonna do that. They know they covered this up in the same way that Chernobyl was covered up for so long. We saw the same results, millions of people dead.

