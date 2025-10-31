Expand / Collapse search
'House of horrors' suspect wants victim's new identity revealed; mom slams 'appalling' request: report

Kimberly Sullivan's attorney argues defendant has right to know accuser's identity in kidnapping case

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Police question Kimberly Sullivan at scene of fire Video

Police question Kimberly Sullivan at scene of fire

Kimberly Sullivan tells police her stepson, whom she allegedly locked in a storage closet for 20 years, was free to leave the room as he pleased. (Courtesy: Waterbury Police Department)

A Connecticut woman accused of keeping her stepson prisoner in a "house of horrors" for 20 years is asking a judge to force him to reveal the new name he adopted after his escape from captivity, according to a new report.

Kimberly Sullivan, 57, allegedly kept her stepson locked in a storage closet for at least 22 hours a day, beginning when he was 11 years old in March 1996, according to court records. He is now 32.

She argued she has a constitutional right to confront her accuser, who is identified as "S" in court documents, according to a motion obtained by the New York Post.

"The state’s position, stripped of its appeal to ‘victim’ protection, amounts to this: the accuser may assume a new identity, relocate to an undisclosed address, and the defendant charged with serious felonies arising from their decades-long relationship must be kept in the dark," her attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis, argued in the court filing.

It’s appalling that they even had the audacity to request that.

— Tracy Vallerand, victim's biological mother
Connecticut house of horrors Kimberly Sullivan child abuse

Kimberly Sullivan was arrested after allegedly abusing her stepson in their Waterbury, Connecticut, home. (Jim Shannon/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

A dirty bedroom is seen in Kimberly Sullivan's Connecticut house

Kimberly Sullivan allegedly imprisoned her stepson in this home. (Waterbury Police Department via AP)

According to a police affidavit, S told investigators he had been living on two sandwiches and a bottle of water a day. He said he was given a second water bottle "for bathing."

To escape his ordeal, he lit Sullivan's house in Waterbury on fire in February, Fox News Digital reported previously. When police and firefighters rescued him from the burning building, he weighed just 68 pounds.

Kimberly Sullivan arrested

Kimberly Sullivan is taken into custody by the Waterbury Police Department on March 12. (Waterbury Police Department)

The defense motion reportedly has S's biological mother fuming — demanding in a new interview that the court keep "that thing" Sullivan away from him.

The staircase at Kimberly Sullivan's Connecticut house

This image provided by the Waterbury Police Department shows the home where a Connecticut man told authorities his stepmother had held him captive for two decades since he was a boy. (Waterbury Police Department via AP)

"If you look at any domestic violence situation, you’re not going to let the person who is being the evil person around the one who needs to be protected," the victim's biological mother, Tracy Vallerand, told the Post.

"It’s appalling that they even had the audacity to request that."

Tracy Vallerand, biological mother of man allegedly held captive in a Connecticut home for 20 years.

Tracy Vallerand, biological mother of the Waterbury man allegedly held captive by his stepmother, Kimberly Sullivan, for more than two decades, addresses the media outside state Superior Court in Waterbury following an appearance by Sullivan Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Waterbury, Conn.  (Associated Press)

Vallerand reportedly gave up custody of the child decades ago, leaving him with her ex, who died last year, and Sullivan.

Sullivan is out on $300,000 bond.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, cruelty and reckless endangerment.
