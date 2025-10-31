'House of horrors' suspect wants victim's new identity revealed; mom slams 'appalling' request: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Connecticut woman accused of keeping her stepson prisoner in a "house of horrors" for 20 years is asking a judge to force him to reveal the new name he adopted after his escape from captivity, according to a new report.

Kimberly Sullivan, 57, allegedly kept her stepson locked in a storage closet for at least 22 hours a day, beginning when he was 11 years old in March 1996, according to court records. He is now 32.

She argued she has a constitutional right to confront her accuser, who is identified as "S" in court documents, according to a motion obtained by the New York Post.

FAMILY TORN AS GEORGIA TEEN ACCUSED OF KILLING PARENTS DENIED BOND IN EMOTIONAL HEARING

"The state’s position, stripped of its appeal to ‘victim’ protection, amounts to this: the accuser may assume a new identity, relocate to an undisclosed address, and the defendant charged with serious felonies arising from their decades-long relationship must be kept in the dark," her attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis, argued in the court filing.

It’s appalling that they even had the audacity to request that. — Tracy Vallerand, victim's biological mother

According to a police affidavit, S told investigators he had been living on two sandwiches and a bottle of water a day. He said he was given a second water bottle "for bathing."

To escape his ordeal, he lit Sullivan's house in Waterbury on fire in February, Fox News Digital reported previously. When police and firefighters rescued him from the burning building, he weighed just 68 pounds.

The defense motion reportedly has S's biological mother fuming — demanding in a new interview that the court keep "that thing" Sullivan away from him.

KENTUCKY COLLEGE ATHLETE ACCUSED OF HIDING DEAD BABY IN CLOSET WAS ‘SERIAL BULLY,’ FORMER CLASSMATE SAYS

"If you look at any domestic violence situation, you’re not going to let the person who is being the evil person around the one who needs to be protected," the victim's biological mother, Tracy Vallerand, told the Post.

"It’s appalling that they even had the audacity to request that."

Vallerand reportedly gave up custody of the child decades ago, leaving him with her ex, who died last year, and Sullivan.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sullivan is out on $300,000 bond.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, cruelty and reckless endangerment.