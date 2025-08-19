Family torn as Georgia teen accused of killing parents denied bond in emotional hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia teenager accused of murdering her mother and stepfather was denied bond on Tuesday after an emotional hearing in which family members argued for and against her release.

Sarah Grace Patrick, 17, is accused of killing her mother, Kristin Brock, 41, and stepfather, James Brock, 45, inside their home on Feb. 20, according to authorities. The couple was found shot to death after Patrick’s 5-year-old sister discovered their bodies and the teen called 911, according to FOX 5.

In the days after the murders, Patrick allegedly took to social media to bring attention to the case as authorities searched for the killer, raising awareness about the case on TikTok. She subsequently turned herself in on July 8, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

In an emotional, two-hour bond hearing, advocates for Patrick described the teen as a church-going young woman while pointing out her lack of criminal history, the outlet reported.

Patrick’s pastor told the court she had "made a personal decision to be baptized" and "continued to attend services regularly," adding she often called him while in jail to pray.

"Hurting someone simply isn’t in her nature or character," one supporter told the judge, according to FOX 5. "She remained incredibly kind, respectful and especially patient."

However, prosecutors argued Patrick could attempt to intimidate witnesses or pose a flight risk if released.

"If the defendant can kill her own parents in such a violent manner, I fear for my own safety and the safety of my family and friends," Kim Bowling, the victims’ sister, said. "I urge you to consider this in your decision."

Additional family members also echoed the same concerns, with Patrick’s stepbrother, Trysten Brock, adding that he believes she would "absolutely attempt to flee rather than stand trial if given the opportunity."

Ultimately, Judge Dustin Hightower sided with the prosecution while ordering Patrick held without bond, citing a potential "significant flight risk" and "risk of witness intimidation."

"This is not daytime ‘Court TV,’ and this is not for entertainment," Hightower said. "We're here to simply apply the law ... and I’m going to do that to the best of my ability."

Patrick's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Patrick is charged as an adult with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault, according to the outlet. Her trial is set for Jan. 5, 2026.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report.