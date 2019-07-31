'Hot Water Challenge' leads to charges for Kentucky mom, report says

A Kentucky mom turned herself in Friday after police say she failed to seek medical help after her son allegedly poured boiling hot water on an 11-year-old pal who was spending the night during a sleepover, a report said.

Billy Oliver, 11, claimed that he was sleeping over the Manchester, Ky., house last week when he woke up to a group pouring boiling hot water on him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later transferred to Cincinnati Burn Center, where he received treatment for second and third-degree burns, police said.

'HOT WATER CHALLENGE' REPORTEDLY LEAVES TEEN WITH SECOND-DEGREE BURNS

The boy’s mother, Patricia Oliver, shared photos on Facebook of her son’s severely burned neck and warned parents of the viral trend called "the Hot Water Challenge." The challenge calls on people to share videos of each other drinking or pouring boiling water on themselves or other, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

Angela Guth, 42, turned herself in Friday on charges of criminal abuse and wanton endangerment after allegedly failing to seek medical help for the child after the incident, Hazard, Ky.’s WYMT-TV reported.

Last week, a 15-year-old teen in Indiana suffered second-degree burns to his face and body after his friends allegedly poured boiling hot water on him as he slept in a bid to complete the “Hot Water Challenge.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last summer, an 11-year-old girl in New York suffered burns to her face and chest after her friends had poured hot water on her. The 12-year-old who reportedly dumped the water on her was charged with felony assault. In Florida, a variation of the challenge tragically killed an 8-year-old girl last summer after she attempted to drink boiling hot water through a straw.

Fox News’ Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.