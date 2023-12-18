Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court

Honor guard collapses while guarding casket of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor

The guard collapsed in the Supreme Court's Great Hall in Washington, D.C.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Honor guard collapses as Justice Sandra Day O'Connor lies in repose Video

Honor guard collapses as Justice Sandra Day O'Connor lies in repose

A Honor guard member is seen collapsing in the Supreme Court building as Justice Sandra Day O'Connor lies in repose.

An honor guard collapsed on live TV Monday morning while guarding the casket of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

The guard could be seen collapsing on TV during a broadcast of O'Connor's casket sitting in the court's Great Hall.

The live stream showed another honor guard quickly step in to fill his post as others helped the fallen guard. 

O'Connor, who was the first woman to sit on the Supreme Court, died in Phoenix on Dec. 1 at the age of 93. 

FORMER JUSTICE SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR LYING IN REPOSE AT SUPREME COURT

Honor guard falls

An honor guard collapsed while guarding the casket of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

The Court said O’Connor passed due to "complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness." 

Monday's memorial ceremony included Supreme Court police officers carrying O'Connor's casket into the Great Hall as she lies in repose at the Supreme Court.

SANDRA DAY O'CONNOR, FORMER SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, DEAD AT 93

Honor guard falls

Honor guard collapses during ceremony for late Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. 

Vice President Kamala Harris was among those who visited the court while the casket was on display.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What led to the collapse of the honor guard is still unclear.