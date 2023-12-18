Honor guard collapses while guarding casket of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor

An honor guard collapsed on live TV Monday morning while guarding the casket of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

The guard could be seen collapsing on TV during a broadcast of O'Connor's casket sitting in the court's Great Hall.

The live stream showed another honor guard quickly step in to fill his post as others helped the fallen guard.

O'Connor, who was the first woman to sit on the Supreme Court, died in Phoenix on Dec. 1 at the age of 93.

FORMER JUSTICE SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR LYING IN REPOSE AT SUPREME COURT

The Court said O’Connor passed due to "complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness."

Monday's memorial ceremony included Supreme Court police officers carrying O'Connor's casket into the Great Hall as she lies in repose at the Supreme Court.

SANDRA DAY O'CONNOR, FORMER SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, DEAD AT 93

Vice President Kamala Harris was among those who visited the court while the casket was on display.

What led to the collapse of the honor guard is still unclear.