Supreme Court

Former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor lying in repose at Supreme Court

Funeral service to be held at Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor dead at 93 Video

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor dead at 93

'FOX News Sunday' anchor Shannon Bream joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the life and legacy of the retired Supreme Court justice.

Former Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is set to lie in repose Monday at the Supreme Court so the public can pay their respects Monday morning ahead of a funeral service tomorrow at the Washington National Cathedral. 

The Supreme Court said a private ceremony would be held at 9:30 a.m. ET before O’Connor will be viewable from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. inside the building’s Great Hall. 

O’Connor, who was the first woman to sit on the Supreme Court, died in Phoenix on Dec. 1 at the age of 93. The Court said O’Connor passed due to "complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness." 

O'Connor is remembered as a history-making woman, a pragmatic conservative, a keen legal mind and a beloved mother and grandmother. 

SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR, FORMER SURPREME COURT JUSTICE, DEAD AT 93 

Associate Justice Sandra Day O'Connor

Supreme Court Associate Justice Sandra Day O'Connor poses for a photo in 1982. O'Connor, who joined the Supreme Court in 1981 as the nation's first female justice, died on Dec. 1 at age 93. (AP Photo)

She was appointed to the Court in 1981 by former President Reagan. O'Connor stepped down in 2006 from the bench, but she remained an active and public voice for a variety of causes, including judicial independence and civics education. 

In 2018, the then 88-year-old revealed in a letter released to the public that she was in the early stages of dementia. 

REAGAN HISTORIAN LOOKS BACK AT O’CONNOR APPOINTMENT 

A black-and-white photo of Sandra Day O'Connor, Burger

Sandra Day O'Connor and then-Chief Justice Warren Burger pose for pictures at the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Sept. 25, 1981. (AP Photo)

Following her death, current Supreme Court Justices hailed O’Connor as being a trailblazer, an "American hero" and "hugely influential." 

"A daughter of the American Southwest, Sandra Day O’Connor blazed an historic trail as our Nation’s first female Justice. She met that challenge with undaunted determination, indisputable ability, and engaging candor," Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr. said in a statement. 

O'Conner administering an oath

Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of office to members of the Texas Supreme Court, Jan. 6, 2003, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

"I mourn the passing of another American hero. When Sandra Day O’Connor, the 'cowgirl from out west,' became the first woman appointed to the Supreme Court, she changed the world and made history," Justice Sonia Sotomayor added. "Indeed, her entire life was pathbreaking. She served in all three branches of government, was a brilliant champion of women’s rights, and promoted civic education in a way that transformed how children learn about our shared responsibility as citizens." 

Fox News' Bill Mears, Shannon Bream and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

