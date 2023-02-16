Expand / Collapse search
Honolulu police officer assaulted, patrol car stolen

HI officer taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Associated Press
A Honolulu officer was assaulted and a police vehicle was stolen Thursday on Oahu's North Shore.

The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Sarah Yoro, a police spokesperson said. A suspect was in custody and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

A Honolulu police officer was assaulted and his patrol car stolen on Thursday. 

The suspect led officers on chase that ended about 30 miles away in downtown Honolulu, KITV reported.

A photo on local TV news sites showed a police vehicle surrounded by investigators outside a gate to ʻIolani Palace.

Police did not immediately provide additional details.