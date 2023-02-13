Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nevada
Published

Homicide detectives investigate fatal south Las Vegas Valley house fire

NV man found dead in home after police arrived on scene

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate a house fire in south Las Vegas Valley after a body was found in the home.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said homicide detectives were called to the scene after a man’s body was discovered in the house once the fire was extinguished Saturday night.

NEW YORK CITY: MORE THAN 200 FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE RAGING 5-ALARM FIRE, AT LEAST FOUR INJURED

A man's body was found in a south Las Vegas Valley home after a house fire on Saturday night. 

A man's body was found in a south Las Vegas Valley home after a house fire on Saturday night. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark County Fire Department crews responded to a two-story house around 7:15 p.m. after receiving multiple calls from people who said the whole structure was ablaze and it was unclear if anyone is inside.

Crews could not get inside the house right away due to the strength of the fire. But once they got inside the house, a man was found dead.

Authorities said the name and age of the man and the cause of death weren’t immediately known.