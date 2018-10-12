Expand / Collapse search
Homeless Florida man molested girl, 6, at Hurricane Michael shelter, police say

Kathleen Joyce
John Stapleton is accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl.

A 6-year-old girl seeking refuge in a Florida storm shelter from Hurricane Michael's fury was molested by a 60-year-old homeless man, who tried explaining his actions by saying the child told him "touching felt good," police said.

John Stapleton was charged Thursday with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

HURRICANE MICHAEL UNLEASHED ‘WIDESPREAD CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE’ AT TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, OFFICIALS SAY

Authorities say a witness described seeing a video of the child being “touched in a lewd manner underneath her clothing” at Davidson Middle School. The Crestview, Fla. school had been converted into a temporary shelter from the deadly and devastating storm.

Officials also reported viewing a recording of the alleged assault.

Stapleton told investigators he touched the child but argued “it was not in a lewd manner,” police said.

ABOUT 1M WITHOUT POWER AFTER HURRICANE MICHAEL SHREDS ELECTRIC GRIDS; TOWNS FLATTENED

Stapleton also claimed the 6-year-old told him his “touching felt good,” according to court documents viewed by FOX Baltimore.

Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. The storm is responsible for at least 11 deaths.

