Homeland Security watchdog criticizes official who helped Democrats with visa program

When influential Democrats with stakes in different investment groups needed help securing visas as part of a complicated foreign investor program, they sought out a fellow Democrat. That Democrat happened to be in charge of the immigration agency overseeing their applications.

A report by the Homeland Security Department's inspector general says the head of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services at the time, Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, improperly intervened in three cases involving prominent Democrats.

One of the cases involved a company run by the youngest brother of likely Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The report released Tuesday doesn't accuse Mayorkas of violating any laws. Mayorkas says he disagrees with the findings but that he will learn from the report and from the process.