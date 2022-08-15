Hollywood restaurant owner turns good Samaritan by taking down robbery suspect who punched elderly man: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Hollywood restaurant owner turned good Samaritan when he took down an alleged robber who attacked an elderly man.

"Surveillance video shows a person sucker punch an elderly man, then get tackled by a business owner," FOX 11 LA reports.

"I took him down and just waited there until the police arrived," "Tim Ratcliff said.

The thief allegedly took the victim's phone and wallet.

The tackle took place at the intersection of La Brea and Hollywood.

Ratcliff's girlfriend and another witness helped until the police arrived, which was more than nine minutes later.

"I was not gonna lie, the adrenaline was a lot at that point, and afterwards it was exhausting it felt like I had worked out the next day for quite a bit."

The caught-on-camera incident happened the same day the LAPD announced they are adding 200 officers to the Hollywood division to address the spike in crime, FOX 11 reported.

"Even one of the officers and I talked about it… they're tired of it… a lot of people like myself are tired of this type of thing happening... we're seeing more and more people just not putting up with it and taking it into their own hands… which I'm glad for… and I'd happily do it again," Ratcliff said.