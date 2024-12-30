Expand / Collapse search
US Crime

Police investigating after hiker finds badly decomposed body hundred of yards down California cliffside

'Severely decomposed' body remains unidentified

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide investigators are searching for answers after a severely decomposed body was discovered on Saturday off a cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

A hiker saw the adult body from a cliff above and immediately notified authorities, according to a statement from the department. 

The body was found several hundred yards down the cliff.

Investigators said they believe the person fell from Dina’s Vistapoint, but appeared to have been deceased at the location for an extended period, due to "severe decomposition."

LOS ANGELES-AREA AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING HUMAN LEGS FOUND ON SHORELINE

Palos Verdes shoreline

A resident walks next to a rocky coastline in Palos Verdes. Human remains were recently discovered near the shoreline. (Getty Images)

Los Angeles County Fire paramedics responded and pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the statement.

Officials said the incident is not related to the human legs found along the shoreline last week.

Site near where body was found

A badly decomposed body was found Saturday in Rancho Palos Verdes.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

While the department did not release the manner of death, the case is being investigated by the homicide unit.

Officials told Fox News Digital on Monday the body has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To provide information anonymously, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.