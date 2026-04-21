Hiker identified, popular trail closed after deadly fall at Utah's Zion National Park

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A Texas man who died after falling from one of Zion National Park’s most famous and challenging trails was identified as Gilberto Ramos, 68, of Laredo, the National Parks Service announced Monday.

The fatal fall happened Friday, April 17, at about 2 p.m. local time in Utah, when park officials received reports that a hiker had fallen from the chained section of the Angels Landing trail, a steep and heavily visited route known for its narrow ridge line and sheer drop-offs.

Park rangers and local law enforcement responded to the scene and later located Ramos on the north side of Angels Landing in Zion Canyon near Big Bend, according to officials. Recovery operations were completed Friday evening, and his remains were transferred to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.

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The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the state medical examiner publicly identified Ramos on Monday.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, officials temporarily closed the West Rim Trail, including Scout Lookout and Angels Landing, during response and recovery efforts.

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The National Park Service (NPS) and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fall.

Angels Landing is closed from April 20 through April 23 for trail maintenance, according to NPS. No permits will be issued during those dates. The park said the day-before lottery will reopen April 23 for hikes scheduled April 24.

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While Angels Landing is closed, the broader West Rim Trail is currently open.