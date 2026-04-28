Tourist dies at luxury resort after cobra from snake show climbs up pants, bites him: police

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A German tourist has died after a venomous cobra featured in a snake show reportedly slithered up his pants and bit him on the leg, authorities said.

The freak accident occurred early April at a luxury resort destination in Egypt, according to the Bavarian State Police in Germany, which released details Monday.

"During the snake charmer's performance, one of the snakes crawled into the trousers of a 57-year-old man, resulting in a bite to the German tourist's leg," officials said.

Police said the victim, whose identity was not released, was on vacation with two family members from the Unterallgäu region of Germany.

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Authorities said the snake charmer event was part of a hotel entertainment program in the resort city of Hurghada, a popular Red Sea destination known for its upscale all-inclusive packages, as well as nearby desert and water excursions.

Two snakes, believed to be cobras, were used in the show, officials said.

Investigators indicated that it is not uncommon for performers to allow snakes to interact closely with audience members, as some of the snakes were reportedly placed around guests’ necks during the act.

However, during one segment of the performance, a snake reportedly bit the German tourist after crawling into his clothing.

"He subsequently exhibited clear symptoms of poisoning and required resuscitation," officials said.

He reportedly died shortly after arriving at a local hospital.

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The results of a toxicological examination are still pending, Bavarian police said.

The investigation is being handled by Germany’s Memmingen Criminal Police Inspectorate under the direction of the Memmingen Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPPO).

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Cobras are known for being highly venomous snakes. Their bite can lead to rapid respiratory failure and paralysis without prompt medical treatment.

Fox News Digital has reached out to MPPO for more information.