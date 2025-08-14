Hiker made fatal mistake when encountering poisonous snake, officials believe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hiker suffered a fatal snake bite in Tennessee after picking up a rattlesnake in Savage Gulf State Park, officials told Fox News Digital.

Matthew Griffith of the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency said a Timber rattlesnake is believed to have been involved in the incident last Friday. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency describes Timber rattlesnakes as "the largest, and the most dangerous, of the 4 venomous snakes in Tennessee."

"According to witnesses the hiker had picked the Rattlesnake up resulting in a bite to his hand," Griffith said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "It is believed that the hiker had an allergic reaction, however full details of [the] actual cause of death have not been released."

Griffith said multiple agencies responded to the scene about a half-mile from a trailhead and initiated CPR. The hiker was taken to a hospital where he "later succumbed to his injuries."

"The family of the individual will be in our thoughts and prayers," Griffith said.

"As always it's strongly recommended to have some kind of first aid supplies while enjoying outdoor recreational activities and be mindful of wildlife and the dangers that some wildlife may pose. If you encounter a snake, simply remain calm and do not attempt to handle it. If bitten, seek immediate medical attention," he added.

Griffith also told Fox News Digital that it hasn’t been determined yet as to why the hiker picked up the snake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the Timber rattlesnake is "a large, heavy-bodied snake (36.0 to 60.0 inches long) with a large, triangular head, vertical pupils, and the characteristic rattle at the end of the tail."

It added that its "Prey is killed by a venomous bite, in which the venom is injected by fangs located in the snake's mouth."