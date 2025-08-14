Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Reptiles

Hiker made fatal mistake when encountering poisonous snake, officials believe

Emergency responders performed CPR after witnesses reported hiker picked up rattlesnake

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hiker suffered a fatal snake bite in Tennessee after picking up a rattlesnake in Savage Gulf State Park, officials told Fox News Digital. 

Matthew Griffith of the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency said a Timber rattlesnake is believed to have been involved in the incident last Friday. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency describes Timber rattlesnakes as "the largest, and the most dangerous, of the 4 venomous snakes in Tennessee." 

"According to witnesses the hiker had picked the Rattlesnake up resulting in a bite to his hand," Griffith said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "It is believed that the hiker had an allergic reaction, however full details of [the] actual cause of death have not been released." 

Griffith said multiple agencies responded to the scene about a half-mile from a trailhead and initiated CPR. The hiker was taken to a hospital where he "later succumbed to his injuries." 

REPTILE HUNTER CLIMBS INTO APARTMENT BUILDING DUMPSTER TO REMOVE 16-FOOT PYTHON IN LOS ANGELES 

Timber rattlesnake in the wild

A timber rattlesnake, common in South Georgia, sits in the sun in the Okefenokee State Park on March 15, 2024, in Folkston, Ga.  (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

"The family of the individual will be in our thoughts and prayers," Griffith said.  

"As always it's strongly recommended to have some kind of first aid supplies while enjoying outdoor recreational activities and be mindful of wildlife and the dangers that some wildlife may pose. If you encounter a snake, simply remain calm and do not attempt to handle it. If bitten, seek immediate medical attention," he added. 

ALLIGATOR MAULS WOMAN CANOEING AS FLORIDA URGES VACATIONERS TO AVOID DISASTER WITH SAFETY TIPS 

Timber rattlesnake on the ground

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the "Timber Rattlesnake is the largest, and the most dangerous, of the 4 venomous snakes in Tennessee." (Scott Somershoe/TWRA)

Griffith also told Fox News Digital that it hasn’t been determined yet as to why the hiker picked up the snake. 

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the Timber rattlesnake is "a large, heavy-bodied snake (36.0 to 60.0 inches long) with a large, triangular head, vertical pupils, and the characteristic rattle at the end of the tail." 

Timber rattlesnake in Kentucky park

A coiled Timber rattlesnake is seen in the forest of Cumberland Falls State Park in Kentucky.  (Jim Lane/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

It added that its "Prey is killed by a venomous bite, in which the venom is injected by fangs located in the snake's mouth." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue