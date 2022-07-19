Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts, 8, off ventilator following spinal injury: family

Cooper Roberts, 8, is breathing on his own again after he was shot in the abdomen during the July 4 Highland Park mass shooting

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Highland Park shooter's problems laid out by former NY homeland security adviser Video

Highland Park shooter's problems laid out by former NY homeland security adviser

Former New York State homeland security adviser Michael Balboni responds in the aftermath of the July 4th parade shooting.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Warning: Graphic Content

Cooper Roberts, an 8-year-old survivor of the July 4 Highland Park shooting, is now breathing on his own after being taken off a ventilator and is making "hopeful" progress, according to his family.

The boy was paralyzed after a bullet pierced his upper abdomen during the Independence Day parade shooting north of Chicago that left seven dead and dozens injured, wounding Cooper's liver, esophagus, abdominal aorta and spinal cord, according to a July 10 statement his family members shared from the hospital on their GoFundMe page.

"We have some very hopeful news about Cooper. There has been improvement over the weekend!" a family spokesperson wrote in a July 18 update on the GoFundMe page for Cooper. "Cooper is still in the PICU and considered in critical condition, but the family is hopeful he will be moved out of the PICU later this week. He has been fever-free for 48 hours. He is no longer on the ventilator, and is breathing on his own."

A family spokesperson added that Cooper "sat up, with assistance, and took a brief first ride in a wheelchair over the weekend," which is "sadly, something he will need to get used to."

ILLINOIS BOY PARALYZED IN HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING ‘STILL FIGHTING’ AFTER COLLAPSED LUNG, INFECTION: FAMILY

Cooper Roberts, 8, is recovering in the hospital after he was shot during a patriotic parade on July 4, 2022.

Cooper Roberts, 8, is recovering in the hospital after he was shot during a patriotic parade on July 4, 2022. (Roberts Family GoFundMe)

"It was very difficult and emotional for him and his family," the spokesperson wrote. "The family continues to be very grateful for and humbled by the outpouring of support and well-wishes and asks for continued prayers for Cooper’s healing. Due to the costs associated with the long-term care that Cooper will need, we have increased the goal with the hope of raising additional funds for the Roberts family."

The GoFundMe titled "The Cooper Roberts Family Fundraiser" has exceeded $1.6 million in donations as of Tuesday afternoon.

HIGHLAND PARK FOURTH OF JULY SHOOTING VICTIMS IDENTIFIED: WHO WERE THEY?

The 8-year-old had to undergo extensive and invasive surgeries when he was left with "critical, life-threatening injuries" as a result of the shooting.

This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin brother and parents attended the July 4 parade in Highland Park, Ill. Cooper was struck in the chest in a hail of gunfire that left dozens of others wounded and seven dead, said Tony Loizzi, a family spokesperson.

This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin brother and parents attended the July 4 parade in Highland Park, Ill. Cooper was struck in the chest in a hail of gunfire that left dozens of others wounded and seven dead, said Tony Loizzi, a family spokesperson. (The Roberts Family via AP)

When Cooper first woke up in the hospital, he reportedly asked about his twin brother Luke, 8, who was hit by shrapnel and injured during the shooting at the parade, according to WMAQ-TV.

Keely Roberts, a Zion Elementary School District 6 superintendent and the twins' mother, was shot twice in her leg and underwent several surgeries, the outlet reported. She has since been released from the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The deceased victims include Jacki Sundheim, 63; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; and Edwardo Uvaldo, 69.

Authorities arrested and charged suspected shooter, Robert Crimo, 22, with seven murder counts, among other charges.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.