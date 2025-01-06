High school teacher arrested for selling THC, nicotine vape cartridges to students: police

A former Virginia high school teacher who allegedly sold vape cartridges containing THC and nicotine to students is now facing multiple charges.

Kaitlyn Crescent was taken into custody by the Fairfax County Police Department early last week following the alleged incidents at Falls Church High School.

"On October 24, Child Protective Services received a referral that a teacher was selling vape cartridges to students at school. Detectives were notified and assumed the investigation," the department said in a statement.

"Detectives determined that between December 2023 and June 2024, Kaitlyn Cresent, 28, of Alexandria, sold vape cartridges containing nicotine and THC to four students," the statement added.

Police say Crescent was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Distribution of a Controlled Substance on School Property and Distribution of Tobacco/Hemp to a Minor.

"She was placed on administrative leave and is no longer employed with Fairfax County Public Schools," they added. "Cresent was held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $4,000 bond."

Fairfax County Public Schools did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

A LinkedIn page purportedly belonging to Crescent identifies her as a learning disabilities teacher who started working at Falls Church High School in August 2022.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about the case.