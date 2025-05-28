Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Texas

High school graduate shot dead at Texas party after confronting armed teen

Chad Lee-Gardner, 18, was arrested after allegedly shooting Andrew Farias during fight that began between girls at Texas house party

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Grieving mother, twin brother of murdered Texas teen speak out Video

Grieving mother, twin brother of murdered Texas teen speak out

Meghan Metcalf and her son Hunter speak about 17-year-old Austin Metcalf on ‘The Will Cain Show’ after an altercation at a Frisco, Texas, track meet turned deadly.

A fight between two girls at a Texas high school graduation party left one graduate dead, authorities said. 

Andrew Farias, 18, was killed during the dispute at a home in the Austin suburb of Uhland, Fox 7 reported

Uhland police officers and Texas Rangers responded to the home May 25 amid reports of a shooting. The homeowner told authorities guests were told to leave around 1 a.m., when a fight broke out between two girls. 

TEXAS TRACK MEET STABBING SUSPECT TOLD RESPONDING OFFICER HE 'DID IT': DOCS

Andrew Farias

Andrew Farias, 18, was killed hours after graduating from a Texas high school.  (Courtesy of the Farias family)

A witness told Texas Rangers the fight started because girls were "making faces" and talking about other girls, according to an affidavit obtained by the news outlet. 

During the dispute, Chad Lee-Gardner, 18, jumped in and allegedly hit the female homeowner with a pistol on the head.

MOURNING MOTHER, TWIN BROTHER OF SLAIN TEXAS TEEN SPEAK OUT: 'LOST MY BEST FRIEND IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE'

Andrew Farias and Chad Lee-Gardner

Andrew Farias, 18, was killed at a party hours after graduating from high school. Chad Lee-Gardner, 18, has been charged with his murder.  (The Farias family; Travis County Sheriff's Office)

Farias attempted to confront Lee-Gardner, who allegedly opened fire two times and struck Farias. 

Farias, who played cornerback and running back for his high school football team, later died. 

Lee-Gardner fled before officers arrived, but he was later taken into custody in Austin on suspicion of murder, police said. 

Chad Lee-Gardner mugshot

Chad Lee-Gardner is charged with murder.  (Travis County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Farias graduated from San Marcos High School just over 24 hours before the shooting. He planned to attend Texas State University in August, his family said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.