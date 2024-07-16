Expand / Collapse search
Maryland

'Hero Cat' alerts Maryland family to house fire, dies from smoke inhalation: officials

'Hero Cat' named Prince credited with saving sleeping occupants' lives from fire

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
A cat named Prince is being credited with saving the lives of sleeping occupants of a home that caught fire in Maryland, giving its life to save its owners.  

The fire happened Sunday on Westside Drive in Gaithersburg, according to a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS). The cat kept pawing at the sleeping occupants around 4 a.m., The Washington Post reported. 

After noticing that something was burning, one male and two females reportedly were unable to get out after being met with heavy smoke. They retreated into a second-floor master bedroom, where they called a basement resident and 911 for help. 

The basement resident grabbed a painter's ladder from outside and placed it by the bedroom window so the three stuck inside could escape.

Hero cat prince

Prince is credited with saving the lives of three people from a house fire on Sunday in Maryland.  (@mcfrsPIO/X)

"The smoke (got) thicker and thicker, and before I knew, my house was on fire," the cat's owner, who did not want to be identified, told DC News Now. "If it weren’t for Prince waking me up, we would all be dead. He truly saved our lives, and I believe he is our angel."

The cat, who had made it outside, "jumped from the owner’s arms & ran back into the building," MCFRS's Pete Piringer said on X, adding the cat "was likely overcome by smoke and was found by firefighters on the second floor" deceased. Piringer referred to Prince as "Hero Cat" in an earlier post, noting the owners "are giving full credit" to the feline for saving them.

Hero cat Prince alerted family to fire

Prince had made it outside the burning home, but it is believed he went back inside looking for someone else.  (@mcfrsPIO/X)

Fire officials say the home's smoke alarms were removed or disabled at the time due to painting. 

The fire broke out on the three-story townhome's first floor, Piringer told the Post, saying it is believed to have started as a result of a problem with a freezer motor before it spread through the kitchen. 

  • Look into burned townhome
    Image 1 of 3

    A fire spokesman told The Washington Post the fire started in the kitchen after a problem with a freezer motor.  (@mcfrsPIO/X)

  • MD townhome that caught fire
    Image 2 of 3

    The townhome the fire happened in is said to be three stories tall.  (@mcfrsPIO/X)

  • Maryland townhouse fire scene
    Image 3 of 3

    Fire officials on the scene where a cat named Prince is credited with saving those sleeping inside.  (@mcfrsPIO/X)

The family of four was displaced but not injured. 