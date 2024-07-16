Missing 75-year-old man found in Maine bog after 4 days

A 75-year-old Maine man who had been missing for four days was located "alive and well," officials said.

Michael Altmaier of New Sharon had not been seen since July 8 after leaving his home while on his way to a meeting in Weld, but he never arrived. His car was located days later by Mount Blue State Park staff at the park's scenic overlook, which is off Center Hill Road in Weld, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife posted to Facebook.

Friday morning, the Maine Warden Service began searching for Altmaier. He was found on the ground, "unable to get up," around 3:45 p.m. by Game Warden Kayle Hamilton and K-9 Ash "along a bog approximately ¾ of a mile from where his vehicle was located," the agency said.

First responders provided first aid before a Maine Forest Service helicopter was able to land in the bog and take Altmaier to an ambulance that transported him to a local hospital, where he was observed overnight.

Investigators believe Altmaier fell down an embankment Monday and became disoriented.

"Emergency Rescue Personnel said Altmaier was in surprisingly good condition despite spending the last 4 days laying in the area of the bog," the Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.

The department's Facebook post has garnered hundreds of comments praising the multi-agency rescue.

"Considering the heat, humidity, and remains of Beryl he endured, it is a remarkable outcome," one Facebook user wrote.