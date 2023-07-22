Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alaska
Published

Helicopter carrying Alaska state workers, pilot crashes into lake

Alaska Department of Natural Resources says debris found matching description of the aircraft

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Plane crash-lands on Martha's Vineyard after pilot suffers medical emergency Video

Plane crash-lands on Martha's Vineyard after pilot suffers medical emergency

A small airplane crash-landed on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts Saturday after the 79-year-old pilot suffered a medical emergency, and a female passenger took control. (Jake Cleland/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

No survivors were found after a helicopter carrying three state workers and a pilot crashed in the North Slope region of Alaska on Thursday. 

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources, which chartered the flight, said on Facebook Friday that the Division of Geological and Geophysical Survey employees had been conducting fieldwork in the vicinity of Utqiaġvik and did not check in Thursday evening as expected. 

The department initiated search and rescue efforts through the North Slope Borough Department of Search and Rescue in coordination with the Alaska Department of Public Safety. 

People looking for the individuals found helicopter debris in a lake that matched the description of the aircraft near Wainwright.

ALASKA PADDLEBOARDER NARROWLY ESCAPES COLLISION WITH HUMPBACK WHALE

An aerial view of a shallow lake where a helicopter crashed in Alaska

This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a helicopter crashed on Alaska's North Slope near Utqiagvik, Alaska, Thursday, June 20, 2023. A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the description of the missing helicopter, but officials said no bodies of the pilot or three passengers had been seen or recovered.  (North Slope Borough via AP)

The National Transportation Safety Board reports they are investigating the crash of a helicopter near Utqiaġvik

"At this time we do not have any additional information to share. DNR is praying for our employees and the pilot, their families, and the DNR team. We are continuing to await updates from the search and rescue effort," the department wrote.

The helicopter was operated by Maritime Helicopters Inc., according to a statement on the company's website. 

Prudhoe Bay in the North Slope Borough

Prudhoe Bay in the North Slope Borough of Alaska.  (Photo by Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2020/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

ALASKA MAN FILMS OWN DROWNING ON GLACIAL LAKE WITH GOPRO STRAPPED TO HELMET; HIS BODY REMAINS MISSING

The company said it had confirmed that the accident involving one of its Bell 206 L4 helicopters was fatal. 

The names of the pilot and passengers would be released pending notification of next of kin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A bear looks after her three cubs in North Slope Borough

A bear looks after her three cubs in North Slope Borough, Alaska, on May 25, 2019.  (Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified and we have activated our Emergency Response Team. We are deploying all of our resources to assist and coordinate the response," it said. 

"The entire Maritime family is deeply saddened by this tragedy and ask that you keep your thoughts and prayers for the families' losses," Maritime Helicopters Inc. added.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 