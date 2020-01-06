Texas mom Heidi Broussard's suspected kidnapper allegedly pretended baby was her own, prosecutors say

The Texas woman arrested in connection with the death of 33-year-old mom Heidi Broussard and the kidnapping of her baby daughter allegedly pretended the little girl, who was born on Nov. 26, was her own, according to an unsealed affidavit.

The affidavit said that Magen Rose Fieramusca "presented Heidi Broussard’s newborn child as her own to her boyfriend,” as KEYE reported.

Investigators have alleged that Fieramusca had been plotting to take the Broussard's newborn, Margot Carey, pretending to be pregnant at the same time as the victim.

FOX 7 Austin reported that Fieramusca's Internet search history included: “reasons for Amber Alert,” “Amber alert issued Austin,” and “bodies found in Austin Texas."

She also allegedly searched for "Heidi Broussard" 162 times.

The women were described as close friends, as KXAN.com reported.

Broussard and Margot were reported missing Dec. 12 after dropping off her 6-year-old son at Cowan Elementary School in Austin. Police said Broussard and her baby returned home, where their belongings were found, before disappearing.

Broussard's body was positively identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science in late December, ruling her cause of death homicide by strangulation.

No murder charges have been filed.

Fieramusca, who could face the death penalty if charged with murder, is being held in lieu of $600,000 bond on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse.