Heat wave swelters Plains to East Coast, severe weather risk across northern Plains

Another day of sweltering heat is on tap for millions of Americans along the East Coast on Monday, as the threat of strong storms is possible across the nation's midsection.

From the Central U.S. all the way to the East Coast, summertime heat combined with the humidity will bring the “feels like” temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect, stretching from North Carolina into New England.

Nearly 70 million Americans are under some type of heat alert on Monday.

Heat indices in the 100s will be widespread again this afternoon from the Plains to the East Coast, with much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast seeing their hottest temperatures so far this year.

Slight relief reaches the Northeast by midweek as temperatures fall several degrees, but temperatures will remain above average all week.

The heat will also move into the Northwest with 90-100 degrees for parts of interior Washington and Oregon state.

Isolated strong to severe storms for northern Plains



Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday over parts of the north central Plains as a cold front responsible for bringing relief to the heat across the Northeast is expected on Tuesday.

Large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, and even tornadoes are possible.

Heavy rainfall associated with any storms that develop could cause isolated flash flooding.

The threat of severe weather and heavy rainfall shifts to the Midwest, Middle Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys on Tuesday.

Monsoonal showers and thunderstorms will move into the Southern Rockies this week. Some of those thunderstorms could spark dry lightning, causing wildfires to start.

Fox News' Brandon Noriega contributed to this report.