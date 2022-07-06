Expand / Collapse search
Published

Heat, humidity will threaten Plains, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic

Thunderstorms could bring flash flooding

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
An active pattern of showers and thunderstorms will continue over the next few days from the High Plains to the Mid-Atlantic and down into the Southeast.  

The threat of severe storms across the country

The threat of severe storms across the country (Credit: Fox News)

Hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes with heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in some spots.  

The national rain forecast

The national rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, extreme heat continues to be the big story from the central and southern Plains through the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

The Wednesday heat index in the Plains 

The Wednesday heat index in the Plains  (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will be in the high 90s and exceed 100 degrees, with oppressive humidity making it dangerous to be outside for long periods of time.  

Heat alerts through Friday across the southern U.S.

Heat alerts through Friday across the southern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Be sure to check on those who are vulnerable in these types of conditions.

