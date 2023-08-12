Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hawaii
Published

Hawaii wildfires: Video shows Maui residents risk drowning in ocean to escape inferno as death toll reaches 80

One Maui resident said 'our life is gone'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Maui wildfires: People seen jumping into ocean to flee fire, death toll reaches 80 Video

Maui wildfires: People seen jumping into ocean to flee fire, death toll reaches 80

People were seen jumping into the Pacific Ocean to flee the wildfire in Maui, which has taken the lives of at least 80 people.

People were seen jumping into the Pacific Ocean to flee the wildfire in Maui, which has taken the lives of at least 80 people.

The County of Maui, Hawaii, said early Saturday morning that at least 80 people were confirmed dead as a result of the wildfire. On Friday, the death toll was at 55 people.

According to Fox Weather, the wildfire devastated Lahaina, leaving large portions of the town completely in ashes.

Some people jumped into the ocean to escape the wildfire in Lahaina.

HAWAII WILDFIRES: DEATH TOLL RISES TO 67 IN MAUI, OFFICIALS SAY FIRE NOT YET CONTAINED

Ocean

Some people jumped into the ocean to escape the wildfire in Lahaina. (Chefmarten/Local News X/TMX)

Lahaina resident Joan Hayashi told FOX 11 that they waited in the water for eight hours before they were rescued.

"It sounded like a giant blow torch…we had to run in the ocean…we're in the ocean probably like eight hours…flames were hitting…things were falling from the palm tree," Hayashi said.

HAWAII WILDFIRES LEAVE PATH OF DESTRUCTION, KILLING AT LEAST 55 ON MAUI: 'FEELS LIKE A BOMB WAS DROPPED'

"It sounded like a giant blow torch."

Hawaii wildfire devastation

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.  (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

According to Fox Weather, large Xs are being used as markers for cars and mailboxes to inform rescue teams that the area has been searched.

The wildfire is 85% contained, and crews are working to put out flare-ups.

people in street as fire rages

People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Maui officials say wildfire in the historic town has burned parts of one of the most popular tourist areas in Hawaii. County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said in a phone interview early Wednesday fire was widespread in Lahaina, including Front Street, an area of the town popular with tourists.  (Alan Dickar via AP)

"Our streets are gone, the whole town is gone, our life is gone," Lahaina resident Chuck Dicker said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

How to help those affected by the Hawaii wildfires Video

While firefighters are battling the flames, its unclear how the fire began. Extremely dry conditions and 70 to 80 mile per hour winds gave more fuel to the wildfire.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.