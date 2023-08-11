Hawaii wildfires: Death toll rises to 67 in Maui, officials say fire not yet contained

At least 67 people are confirmed dead in Maui, Hawaii as a wildfire continues to devastate the area.

The County of Maui, Hawaii, said Friday afternoon that 67 people are confirmed dead in the wildfire. On Thursday, the death toll stood at 55 people.

According to Fox Weather, the wildfire devastated Lahaina, leaving large portions of the town completely in ashes.

"What we saw today was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history," Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said. "It’s going to take a great deal of time to recover from this."

Officials are limiting who can enter the town as the death toll rises.

Green said that there's uncertainty in the total number of missing people, but said that an estimated 1,000 people aren't accounted for.

"There will be active recovery over the coming days and weeks of the bones of those who’ve been lost," Green said. "So it will take time to get perspective. It is going to take many years to rebuild Lahaina."

Evacuations are still ongoing on the island of Maui, as an estimated 14,900 visitors left by air on Thursday, officials said.

The wildfire has devastated an estimated 1,000 buildings as of Thursday.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. said the island will rebound from the wildfire.

"We will rebuild, and we will again support each other," Bissen Jr. said. "This is a time for us to come together. This is a time for us to care for each other in our county."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.