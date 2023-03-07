Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hawaii
Published

Hawaii cites man for alleged harassment of humpback whale, dolphins

Video shows Maui man close enough to touch whale's fin in Hawaii

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Hawaii man cited after alleged harassment of humpback whale, dolphins Video

Hawaii man cited after alleged harassment of humpback whale, dolphins

A 65-year-old Maui man was cited by Hawaii officials on Monday after allegedly harassing a humpback whale, a pod of dolphins. (Office of the Governor of Hawaii)

Hawaii officials cited a Maui man on Monday for allegedly harassing a humpback whale and pod of dolphins. 

David Jiménez, 65, was allegedly actively pursuing the adolescent whale and dolphins inside Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park.

Jiménez – who refers to himself as "Dolphin Dave" on Facebook – was cited at Kealakekua Bay on the Big Island, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources. 

In a statement, the department said it had received numerous calls about the alleged harassment. 

HAWAII MEN SENTENCED FOR RACIALLY MOTIVATED ATTACK AGAINST WHITE MAN

A Maui man was cited after allegedly harassing a humpback whale.

A Maui man was cited after allegedly harassing a humpback whale. (Hawaii DLNR)

On Sunday, the Hawaii Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement received a video of a man snorkeling close enough to the humpback whale to almost touch the marine mammal's fin. 

An officer from DOCARE arrived on shore and recorded Jiménez actively pursuing a pod of spinner dolphins. He was allegedly leading a group chasing the animals.

A man was seen on video snorkeling close enough to an adolescent humpback whale to almost touch its fin.

A man was seen on video snorkeling close enough to an adolescent humpback whale to almost touch its fin. (Hawaii DLNR)

US TO RESTORE MORE BISON TO TRIBAL LANDS BY TAPPING INTO 'INDIGENOUS KNOWLEDGE,' INFLATION REDUCTION ACT

Both whales and dolphins are protected by state and federal laws.

Jiménez was reportedly filmed actively pursuing a pod of spinner dolphins.

Jiménez was reportedly filmed actively pursuing a pod of spinner dolphins. (Hawaii DLNR)

Jiménez told officers he’s not going to stop swimming with whales and dolphins, "because it’s magical and others do much worse things."

The agency cited him for prohibited activity in regard to endangered whale species and harassing wildlife in a state park.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jiménez is due to appear in court on the morning of May 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 