Hatchet-wielding man faces charges after Boston road rage attack caught on video

Police in Boston, Massachusetts, identified a man allegedly caught on camera hitting someone's car with a hatchet in an apparent road rage incident.

The Boston Police Department announced that 27-year-old Andrew Oprian had been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and willful and malicious destruction of property, according to Boston 25.

Police said that Oprian allegedly chased someone with his car "at a high rate of speed" on May 16, causing the other person to crash.

After allegedly causing the other car to crash, Oprian got out of his car and assaulted the victim. Oprian went on to repeatedly smash the victim's car with a hatchet, breaking the windows and windshield, according to police.

Video released by the Boston Police Department shows an individual repeatedly hitting the car, which crashed into a tree.

Matt Silva, who witnessed the incident, told Boston 25 the victim had no idea why the suspect was following him.

"He had no idea why the guy had been following him. He had no clue. He was shocked," Silva said.

"As soon as he sticks his head out of the car and pulls his key out, some random dude from behind him starts swinging a hatchet at him," he added.

Silva said the suspect looked like he was enraged and couldn't be reasoned with at the time. The suspect allegedly chased the victim on the sidewalk with a hatchet, according to witnesses.