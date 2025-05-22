Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US

Hatchet-wielding man faces charges after Boston road rage attack caught on video

Witness claims victim had 'no idea why the guy had been following him' before Andrew Oprian allegedly smashed car windows

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Hatchet-wielding man caught on camera hitting a car in Boston Video

Hatchet-wielding man caught on camera hitting a car in Boston

A man in Boston is accused of hitting another car with a hatchet and assaulting the person driving it.

Police in Boston, Massachusetts, identified a man allegedly caught on camera hitting someone's car with a hatchet in an apparent road rage incident.

The Boston Police Department announced that 27-year-old Andrew Oprian had been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and willful and malicious destruction of property, according to Boston 25.

Police said that Oprian allegedly chased someone with his car "at a high rate of speed" on May 16, causing the other person to crash.

After allegedly causing the other car to crash, Oprian got out of his car and assaulted the victim. Oprian went on to repeatedly smash the victim's car with a hatchet, breaking the windows and windshield, according to police.

MOTORIST ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY TRYING TO RUN DRIVER OF TESLA OFF THE ROAD AT HIGH SPEEDS: REPORT

Andrew Oprian next to his truck

Police in Boston said 27-year-old Andrew Oprian was allegedly involved in a road rage incident. (Boston Police Department)

Video released by the Boston Police Department shows an individual repeatedly hitting the car, which crashed into a tree.

Matt Silva, who witnessed the incident, told Boston 25 the victim had no idea why the suspect was following him.

ARIZONA SUSPECT IN BUS STOP HATCHET ATTACK CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER VICTIM DIES

Man hitting a car

Police in Boston released video of Andrew Oprian allegedly hitting a car with a hatchet. (Boston Police Department)

"He had no idea why the guy had been following him. He had no clue. He was shocked," Silva said.

"As soon as he sticks his head out of the car and pulls his key out, some random dude from behind him starts swinging a hatchet at him," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The hatchet-wielding suspect was driving this truck

Police released a picture of the truck Andrew Oprian was allegedly driving. (Boston Police Department)

Silva said the suspect looked like he was enraged and couldn't be reasoned with at the time. The suspect allegedly chased the victim on the sidewalk with a hatchet, according to witnesses.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.