Crime

Harvard Medical School explosion suspects on the run, police say it's safe to return to campus

Boston Fire Department says Saturday morning blast in Goldenson Building hallway appeared intentional

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Retired FBI special agent reveals 'best weapon' police have in investigation into Harvard University medical school explosion Video

Retired FBI special agent reveals 'best weapon' police have in investigation into Harvard University medical school explosion

Retired FBI special agent Jason Pack breaks down three key issues investigators will be looking at regarding the explosion at Harvard University's medical school on 'Fox Report.'

Two suspects in the weekend explosion at Harvard Medical School in Boston remain on the run Monday as police declared it safe for students and faculty to return to campus.

The explosion happened just after 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the Goldenson Building. Two masked suspects were seen fleeing from the building after the blast went off in a small section of the fourth-floor hallway, Harvard officials said in an update on Sunday.

The section where the explosion happened has since been cleared and is fully operational, the university said. It added that the building did not sustain any structural damage and all labs and equipment remained intact.

Harvard University Police Department (HUPD) confirmed there was no continued public safety threat and said it was safe to return to campus, university officials said in the update.

A split image of a masked suspect in a hood covering and brown sweatshirt

The Harvard University Police Department released surveillance images showing one of the two suspects in the explosions on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Harvard University Police Department )

HUPD on Saturday released surveillance photos of two suspects wearing masks and head coverings fleeing the building at the time of the blast.

A surveillance image of one suspect in a light blue face covering and black hoodie

The Harvard University Police Department released a surveillance image showing one of the two suspects in the explosions on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Harvard University Police Department )

No one was injured in the explosion, officials have said.

The Boston Fire Department Arson Unit responded and made an initial assessment that the explosion appeared to be intentional, officials previously said, and they believe a single device to be involved.

Harvard community reeling as officials probe possible ‘intentional’ blast on campus Video

The Boston Police Department conducted a sweep of the building to check for any additional devices, and none were found.

The university said HUPD will maintain an increased presence on the Longwood campus as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.
