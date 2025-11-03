Harvard Medical School explosion suspects on the run, police say it's safe to return to campus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two suspects in the weekend explosion at Harvard Medical School in Boston remain on the run Monday as police declared it safe for students and faculty to return to campus.

The explosion happened just after 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the Goldenson Building. Two masked suspects were seen fleeing from the building after the blast went off in a small section of the fourth-floor hallway, Harvard officials said in an update on Sunday.

The section where the explosion happened has since been cleared and is fully operational, the university said. It added that the building did not sustain any structural damage and all labs and equipment remained intact.

Harvard University Police Department (HUPD) confirmed there was no continued public safety threat and said it was safe to return to campus, university officials said in the update.

HUPD on Saturday released surveillance photos of two suspects wearing masks and head coverings fleeing the building at the time of the blast.

No one was injured in the explosion, officials have said.

The Boston Fire Department Arson Unit responded and made an initial assessment that the explosion appeared to be intentional, officials previously said, and they believe a single device to be involved.

The Boston Police Department conducted a sweep of the building to check for any additional devices, and none were found.

The university said HUPD will maintain an increased presence on the Longwood campus as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

