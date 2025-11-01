Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Bombings

'Intentional' explosion on Harvard medical school campus probed by FBI, 2 people seen fleeing building: police

Boston Fire Department Arson Unit determines blast on fourth floor appeared deliberate, no injuries reported

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Harvard reportedly nearing settlement with Trump admin on federal funding Video

Harvard reportedly nearing settlement with Trump admin on federal funding

Kenneth Marcus weighs in on Harvard's federal funding crisis after a months-long battle with the White House.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is investigating after an "intentional" explosion inside a building on Harvard University's Longwood medical school campus early Saturday.

Harvard officials told Fox News Digital that just after 2:45 a.m., a Harvard University Police Department (HUPD) officer was dispatched to the Goldenson building at 220 Longwood Avenue in Boston for a fire alarm activation.

When the officer arrived, they saw two people fleeing the building, officials said.

FBI PITTSBURGH FIELD OFFICE TARGETED BY DRIVER IN 'ACT OF TERROR,' OFFICIAL SAYS

The officer tried to stop the pair before proceeding to the fourth floor where the alarm was triggered, finding an explosion had occurred.

The Boston Fire Department Arson Unit responded and made an initial assessment that the explosion appeared to be intentional, officials said.

The Boston Police Department conducted a sweep of the building to check for any additional devices; none were found.

Harvard

Two people were seen running from the building after the explosion, according to Harvard University officials. (Getty Images)

HARVARD HOSTS PANEL ON BRIDGING POLITICAL DIVIDE FEATURING ONLY DEMOCRATS, NAACP PRESIDENT

No injuries were reported in connection to the explosion.

"The Harvard University Police Department is actively investigating this incident in coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners," a university spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

FBI Boston confirmed to Fox News Digital it is at the scene assisting HUPD, but referred any additional inquiries to university police.

Harvard Medical School building

Officials have not yet released the cause of the explosion. (Photo by: Spencer Jones/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Harvard University Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 617-495-1796.

HUPD did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue