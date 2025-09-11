Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Years of campus attacks on conservative activists resurface after Charlie Kirk’s murder

TPUSA members previously assaulted at college campuses brought to light following Charlie Kirk's assasination

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand , Kiera McDonald Fox News
Conservative activists face history of attacks on college campuses Video

Conservative activists face history of attacks on college campuses

Charlie Kirk’s assassination highlights long history on activists on college campuses getting assaulted for their political beliefs.

Attacks on conservative activists on college campuses have made waves for years, and are resurfacing following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

On Feb. 21, 2019, at the University of California, Berkeley, an individual tabling for TPUSA to recruit students for a new chapter was punched, resulting in a black eye, Business Insider reported.

"Yesterday, UCPD sent out a notice and request for information related to a reprehensible incident that occurred on Sproul Plaza earlier this week. According to the police, an unknown, unidentified assailant attacked a Berkeley student engaged in political advocacy," the university said in a statement at the time.

ANTI-TRUMP VOICES PRAISE CHARLIE KIRK'S LEGACY AFTER ASSASSINATION, SAY HE WAS DOING POLITICS 'THE RIGHT WAY'

Charlie Kirk speaking at church

Turning Point executive director Charlie Kirk speaks on stage ahead of a conversation during Turning Point Action's Chase the Vote campaign event at Generation Church in Mesa, Arizona, on Sept. 4, 2024.  (REBECCA NOBLE/AFP via Getty Images)

The University of Texas at Dallas TPUSA’s chapter president, Paige Neumann, was assaulted while tabling at the school. 

On video, the individual can be seen striking Neumann with a metal bike lock.

"The attacker (pictured below) struck Paige in the head with a metal bike lock, hitting her with enough force to shatter her phone. Grace’s phone was also destroyed," TPUSA posted at the time.

VIDEO SHOWS MOMENTS BEFORE ASSASSINATION OF TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER CHARLIE KIRK

Protesters holding anti-ICE signs

Protesters hold a, "No ICE on campus!" sign outside Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit.  (Fox News Digital)

In April, left-wing protesters caused chaos at a TPUSA "Prove Me Wrong" event with Brandon Tatum at University of California, Davis, in which protesters assaulted staff and tore apart equipment, Kirk wrote at the time.

"While our people were under attack, police stood aside and did nothing," he stated. "Our team is understandably shaken up, but they assure me they will not back down."

The university said the event was ultimately able to go on despite the havoc created.

CHARLIE KIRK PAINTED AS 'CONTROVERSIAL,' 'PROVOCATIVE' IN MEDIA’S ASSASSINATION COVERAGE

FBI searching for evidence in connection to the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Investigators search a taped-off area in Orem, Utah, Thursday, September 11, 2025. The search is believed to be related to the hunt for evidence in the assassination of Charlie Kirk yesterday during a rally at UVU. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

"The UC Davis Police Department took one report of an assault," the university said in a statement. "No one requested medical aid. The event with the guest speaker took place on schedule and was completed without further incident. The university protected the free speech rights of the campus community throughout the event."

Kirk’s assassination sent off shock waves in the political world, as there is currently a manhunt underway for the suspect who shot him in the neck. 

Vigils were held around the country on Wednesday night, as President Donald Trump plans to award Kirk a posthumous Medal of Freedom. He leaves behind his wife, Erika Kirk, and two young children. A large celebration of life service is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which the president is planning to attend.

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

