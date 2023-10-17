Israel prepares to invade Gaza, President Biden is expected to visit this week
On October 17, Israeli Defense Forces have amassed troops near its border with Gaza to begin a ground operation against Hamas terrorists. President Biden is also expected to visit Israel this week. Meanwhile, Israel is also fending off Hezbollah attacks at its northern border and Iran is threatening to join the conflict.
A progressive consultant who acts as the top fundraiser for Rep. Rashida Tlaib has consistently projected anti-Israel viewpoints on social media platforms and recently said she believes they intend to ethnically cleanse Palestinians, Fox News Digital has found.
The Michigan Democrat's committee has paid $42,000 to Unbought Power for "fundraising consulting" this year, with the most recent payment of $7,000 coming in August, her new filings show. Unbought Power is a Florida-based consulting and advocacy firm owned and managed by Rasha Mubarak, a Palestinian-American Muslim activist. Mubarak also acts as treasurer of Tlaib's leadership PAC, Rooted in Community Leadership, which has also paid her company over the past two years.
Like Tlaib, Mubarak has regularly made comments critical of Israel. Weeks before Hamas' terrorist attack on innocent civilians, Mubarak accused Israel of "ongoing ethnic cleansing."
"The layers of grief that Palestinians experience can be difficult to contextualize – especially – when a large part is how normalizing the ongoing ethnic cleansing has grossly transcended," Mubarak wrote on X in September. "Forfeiting red lines generates the false idea that this is the fate of the Palestinian [people]."
Following Hamas' attack this month, Mubarak amplified several pro-Palestinian messages on her social media account, particularly of rallies across the United States.
One of the messages Mubarak reposted after the Oct. 7 attack called for halting money to Israel and ending the "siege in Gaza."
Fox News' Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.
Hamas terrorists from within Gaza are still firing rockets into central Israel as of Tuesday morning, posing a continued threat to Israeli civilians.
"Their ability to target major cities remains. 6,500 rockets have been fired into Israel since last Saturday," reported Fox News' Trey Yingst, who is in Israel.
The rockets come 11 days after the war began last Saturday, after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli soil, killing hundreds of soldiers and civilians on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.
The attack on Oct. 7 was the deadliest in Israel's history as a country.
The Hamas war against Israel is slated to be given a potent shot in the arm if the U.S. and its European allies allow U.N. sanctions to be lifted on Iran’s capability to purchase and supply missiles to enemies of the U.S. and Israel, according to experts on Tehran.
This coming Wednesday is the so-called "Transition Day" when the expiration of the U.N.’s embargo against Iran’s ability to procure and sell missiles and drones goes into effect.
Richard Goldberg, who served on the National Security Council during the Trump administration as the director for Countering Iranian Weapons of Mass Destruction, told Fox News Digital, "The president gives a speech saying he is heartbroken about the images of the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and opposes Hamas, and a week later, he hands a gift to Hamas’ sponsor, Iran. My heart breaks to see the president lift this embargo."
Goldberg said the removal of U.N. sanctions on Iran’s missile program "will be a huge victory for Tehran that is simply serving as a reward for terrorism and proliferation around world."
Fox News' Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is calling on the Department of Homeland Security to deport foreign nationals, including people in the U.S. on student visas, who have expressed support for Hamas' terrorist attacks on Israel.
In a letter sent to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday, Cotton demanded the department take immediate action to remove the foreign nationals, who the GOP lawmaker says have "no place" in the U.S.
"I write to urge you to immediately deport any foreign national—including and especially any alien on a student visa—that has expressed support for Hamas and its murderous attacks on Israel. These fifth-columnists have no place in the United States," Cotton wrote.
"Federal law is clear that any alien who 'endorses or espouses terrorist activity or persuades others to endorse or espouse terrorist activity or support a terrorist organization' is inadmissible and must be deported," he continued. "Swiftly removing and permanently barring from future reentry any foreign student who signed onto or shared approvingly the anti-Semitic letter from the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee on October 7 would be a good place to start."
Shortly after the attack on Oct. 7, Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups released a statement signed by about 30 student organizations that read, "We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence."
The statement was later deleted after student organizations began removing their signatures amid bipartisan backlash and some CEOs demanding the names of the students who signed it.
