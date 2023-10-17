Israel prepares to invade Gaza, President Biden is expected to visit this week

A progressive consultant who acts as the top fundraiser for Rep. Rashida Tlaib has consistently projected anti-Israel viewpoints on social media platforms and recently said she believes they intend to ethnically cleanse Palestinians, Fox News Digital has found.

The Michigan Democrat's committee has paid $42,000 to Unbought Power for "fundraising consulting" this year, with the most recent payment of $7,000 coming in August, her new filings show. Unbought Power is a Florida-based consulting and advocacy firm owned and managed by Rasha Mubarak, a Palestinian-American Muslim activist. Mubarak also acts as treasurer of Tlaib's leadership PAC, Rooted in Community Leadership, which has also paid her company over the past two years.

Like Tlaib, Mubarak has regularly made comments critical of Israel. Weeks before Hamas' terrorist attack on innocent civilians, Mubarak accused Israel of "ongoing ethnic cleansing."

"The layers of grief that Palestinians experience can be difficult to contextualize – especially – when a large part is how normalizing the ongoing ethnic cleansing has grossly transcended," Mubarak wrote on X in September. "Forfeiting red lines generates the false idea that this is the fate of the Palestinian [people]."

Following Hamas' attack this month, Mubarak amplified several pro-Palestinian messages on her social media account, particularly of rallies across the United States.

One of the messages Mubarak reposted after the Oct. 7 attack called for halting money to Israel and ending the "siege in Gaza."

Fox News' Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.