Hagel calls family of released captive Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl

A senior defense official says Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has called the family of released captive Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl.

The official says the call on Wednesday lasted for about 10 minutes. Hagel wished the family well and told them the Defense Department will continue to support the soldier's medical care and the process known as reintegration.

The official says Bob and Jani Bergdahl expressed their gratitude. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't allowed to discuss the phone call by name.

Earlier Wednesday, Hagel told reporters that the rush to judgment about Bergdahl is "unfair" to his family.

Bergdahl walked away from his unit in June 2009 and the Taliban captured him. He was released Saturday in exchange for five top Taliban officials in U.S. custody.