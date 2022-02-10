Arizona officer shot and airlifted to hospital, manhunt underway for suspect: Sheriff

An officer was shot in northern Arizona Wednesday night and a search for the suspect continues, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

"The officer, who is not with YCSO, has been flown to Deer Valley for emergency medical attention," a statement on Facebook reads. The shooting happened in Camp Verde after the officer got into an altercation with a suspect.

YCSO dispatchers were contacted at 7:45 p.m. by officers asking for assistance with the incident, but the time of the shooting is unknown. Officials also don't know the cause of the altercation at this time.



Authorities would not confirm to FOX 10 Phoenix which department the officer is with; however, The Yavapai-Apache Nation posted on social media overnight, "We are aware of a situation involving a member of our Yavapai-Apache Nation Police Department." Details about the officer's condition have not been released.