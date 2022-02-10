Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona officer shot and airlifted to hospital, manhunt underway for suspect: Sheriff

Investigators not sure what time shooting occurred, what caused altercation

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
An officer was shot in northern Arizona Wednesday night and a search for the suspect continues, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say an officer was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the night of Feb. 9.

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say an officer was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the night of Feb. 9. (KSAZ)

"The officer, who is not with YCSO, has been flown to Deer Valley for emergency medical attention," a statement on Facebook reads. The shooting happened in Camp Verde after the officer got into an altercation with a suspect.

YCSO dispatchers were contacted at 7:45 p.m. by officers asking for assistance with the incident, but the time of the shooting is unknown. Officials also don't know the cause of the altercation at this time.  

Authorities would not confirm to FOX 10 Phoenix which department the officer is with; however, The Yavapai-Apache Nation posted on social media overnight, "We are aware of a situation involving a member of our Yavapai-Apache Nation Police Department." Details about the officer's condition have not been released.

The suspect reportedly left the scene on foot and law enforcement from all over the county are trying to locate the shooter. The public has been asked to stay out of the search area. 

