Gunman opens fire near Tennessee State University in Nashville

A suspect opened fire near Tennessee State University (TSU) in Nashville on Saturday evening, wounding multiple people and killing at least one.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) announced the shooting on social media Saturday.

During a news conference, police said at least one person was killed, and nine others were wounded.

"Multiple victims have been injured following a shooting on Jefferson Street and 27th Avenue North," police wrote on Facebook. "The scene is secure and victims are at area hospitals."

Authorities are actively investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.