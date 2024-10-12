Expand / Collapse search
US

Gunman opens fire near Tennessee State University in Nashville

At least one person is dead and several others are wounded

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
A suspect opened fire near Tennessee State University (TSU) in Nashville on Saturday evening, wounding multiple people and killing at least one.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) announced the shooting on social media Saturday. 

During a news conference, police said at least one person was killed, and nine others were wounded.

"Multiple victims have been injured following a shooting on Jefferson Street and 27th Avenue North," police wrote on Facebook. "The scene is secure and victims are at area hospitals."

Nashville Shooting Scene

Multiple people were shot in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday. (Metro Nashville PD)

Fox News Digital reached out to the MNPD for additional details.

Authorities are actively investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.