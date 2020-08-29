Wild Texas brawl involving Hurricane Laura evacuees leaves woman dead

A homeless woman died in Texas after being struck by a stray bullet fired during a wild street brawl that involved some 60 Hurricane Laura evacuees.

Austin police identified the victim as Amy Lynn Warner, 51.

They charged Linton Alexander, 21, on Friday with her death.

It happened at 12;30 a.m. Thursday near the Driscoll Hotel in the city's downtown.

“The information gathered thus far indicates that two groups of hurricane evacuees, one from Port Arthur and one from Beaumont, got into an argument and a large fight ensued,” police said.

“Individuals from both parties produced handguns,” officials said. “One person fired and struck a woman experiencing homelessness who happened to be nearby, but was not involved.”

Evacuations were ordered as Laura approached the Louisiana-Texas border. The storm hit the coast as a Category 4 hurricane.