Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Northeast
Published
Last Update November 21, 2015

Gun tattoo in Maine prompts heavy police response

By | Fox News
  • 3e46dc79-Gun Tattoo
    Image 1 of 2

    March 18: Michael Smith, left, stands beside a Somerset County Sheriff deputy outside his home in Norridgewock, Maine. (AP/Morning Sentinel)

  • 4318ca29-Gun Tattoo
    Image 2 of 2

    March 18: A trooper trains his rifle toward the home of Michael Smith in Norridgewock, Maine. (AP Photo/Morning Sentinel)

Police armed with assault rifles descended on a Maine man's home after members of a tree removal crew he'd told to clear off his property reported that he had a gun.

Turns out the "gun" the tree crew had seen on Michael Smith of Norridgewock was just a life-sized tattoo of a handgun on his stomach.

Smith, who works nights, was asleep when the tree crew contracted by a utility to trim branches near power lines, woke him up at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

[pullquote]

He went outside shirtless and yelled at the workers to leave. When he's not wearing a shirt, the tattoo looks like a gun tucked into his waistband.

Smith tells the Morning Sentinel the tattoo has never been a problem before.

"I got plans today. I didn't want to get shot," Smith reportedly said.

Police didn't charge him.

Smith reportedly said that he does not regret getting the life-size handgun tattoo and recalled a time he was arrested once on a warrant for an unpaid fine.

"I said, 'Yeah, I got this gun on me all the time. It's tattooed on,'" he told the arresting officer.

The Associated press contributed to this report