Guatemalan man trying to cross US-Mexico border is caught for fifth time, report says

A Guatemalan man has reportedly been caught for a fifth time trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

Orlando Yaxi, 23, was detained Tuesday by Border Patrol agents near the McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge in Texas, according to Border Report.

"It’s always the same struggle," Yaxi, a construction worker and father of two children, told the website.

"We had nothing," he added. "We couldn’t afford to buy anything because of the pandemic and hurricanes."

But Yaxi told Border Report that he and two of his friends spent three months traveling through Mexico and paid a smuggler $10,000 before being caught after crossing the Rio Grande.

Yaxi also said that each time he is caught he is brought back to the bridge and ordered to walk over it into Mexico.

Under current travel restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, asylum-seekers who aren’t families with young children or unaccompanied youth are returned to Mexico, according to Border Report.

"I guess we’ll go back," Yaxi told the website after his fifth capture. "But I know God is watching."

His capture comes after the Border Patrol says it apprehended 206 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador and Belize in the same area Sunday night.