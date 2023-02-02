Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Six more weeks of winter are on the way.

That’s according to the legendary Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow on Thursday.

The groundhog was summoned from his tree stump at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, by members of his "inner circle" to determine if he has seen his shadow. The "inner circle" is comprised of local officials, who are responsible for taking care of Phil.

Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times, according to records dating back to 1887. This marks the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day.

THE HISTORY OF GROUNDHOG DAY AND HOW THE SUPERSTITIOUS TRADITION MADE IT TO THE US

The annual event originated from a German legend.

WV STATE WILDLIFE CENTER TO HOST ANNUAL GROUNDHOG DAY EVENT

The community expects between 10,000 and 15,000 visitors, and the event will be livestreamed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York City’s Staten Island Chuck will also make his prediction Thursday during an event at the Staten Island Zoo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.