Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

People gather in western Pennsylvania for groundhog's prediction

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter Video

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Senior meteorologist Janice Dean reports the latest on the Groundhog Day weather verdict from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. 

Six more weeks of winter are on the way. 

That’s according to the legendary Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow on Thursday.

The groundhog was summoned from his tree stump at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, by members of his "inner circle" to determine if he has seen his shadow. The "inner circle" is comprised of local officials, who are responsible for taking care of Phil.

Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times, according to records dating back to 1887. This marks the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day.

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022. ((AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File))

The annual event originated from a German legend.

A group of spectators entertain the crowd while waiting for Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, to come out and make his prediction during the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.  ((AP Photo/Barry Reeger))

The community expects between 10,000 and 15,000 visitors, and the event will be livestreamed.

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022.  ((AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File))

New York City’s Staten Island Chuck will also make his prediction Thursday during an event at the Staten Island Zoo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

