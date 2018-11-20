Groom opens up about tragic bachelor party rafting accident that left 4 dead, including his brother

A trip of a lifetime to Costa Rica for an unforgettable bachelor party turned deadly for one group of friends.

Last month, Luis Beltran and 13 of his close friends and family traveled from Florida to Costa Rica for his bachelor party. On Oct. 20, the last day of their trip, the men went on a whitewater-rafting excursion on the Naranjo River.

“These people were all chosen because they all played a part in my life specifically,” Beltran told “Good Morning America.”

However, all three rafts the men occupied capsized. Beltran’s brother, Sergio Lorenzo, and his friends Ernesto Sierra, Jorge Caso and Andres Denis were killed in the incident. A Costa Rican guide was also killed.

Sean Estevez, a member of the bachelor party, recalled the incident.

“I thought I was having a heart attack. I was lifeless, I couldn’t move my head, I couldn’t move my arms, I couldn’t move my legs, I was beat up, my knees were banged up,” Estevez said.

The men said the violent waves from the river ripped off their clothes and shoes, leaving them to hang onto rocks in order to survive.

Authorities said the victims were swept away downstream as the other passengers managed to cling to the rafts.

Estevez recalled the last moment he saw his friend Andres Denis.

“Andy was next to me and I helped him on the raft while I was in the water. He was on the raft while I was holding on to the raft. The raft flipped again and I never saw him again,” Estevez said.

He said he was the one who was given the responsibility to tell Denis’ fiancée that he had died in the incident.

“I told her that he was with me, and I didn’t see him again and, 'Chloe, I don’t have facts. I don’t know,'” he said.

The group said they did not get a warning from their tour guides, but weather advisories for the area indicated they should have not been in the water that day due to heavy rain that battered the area for days and left the river swollen.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation office told ABC News they were investigating the incident and Quepoa Expeditions, the company the group used for the trip was also being probed.

When asked if Beltran had any advice for those considering doing a white-water rafting excursion, he called on others to “do your research.”

Beltran’s wedding which was slated for Nov. 30 was postponed due to the tragic accident. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the victims’ families.