Wyoming
Published

Grizzly bear mauls hiker in Wyoming in ‘surprise encounter’

Hiker encountered the bear on Francs Peak southeast of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A grizzly bear mauled a hiker in the mountains of Wyoming on Monday in what officials described as a "surprise encounter."

The unidentified man was hiking Francs Peak, a 13,000-foot summit southeast of Yellowstone National Park near Meeteetse, when he suddenly encountered the grizzly bear, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Tuesday in a news release.

"The man, an experienced out-of-state recreationist, was hiking at high elevation when he encountered the bear at close range," the department said. "The encounter happened too suddenly for him to deploy the bear spray he was carrying."

The hiker was airlifted to a hospital in Billings, Montana, for treatment, officials said. 

No details on the man’s current condition or the severity of his injuries were immediately available.

File - A grizzly bear mauled a hiker in the mountains of northwestern Wyoming on Monday in a surprise attack, officials said.

File - A grizzly bear mauled a hiker in the mountains of northwestern Wyoming on Monday in a surprise attack, officials said. (iStock)

The agency said it had no plans to pursue the bear at this time but would continue to monitor bear activity in the area.