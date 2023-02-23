Grandma targeted by teen attempting to carjack her fights back: report

A grandmother headed to chemotherapy in Washington, D.C., last week fought off a teenager who attempted to carjack her, police say.

"Next thing I know, he walked up talking about, 'Give me your keys, I got a gun.' I said, ‘Baby, you better shoot me, because you’re not taking my car,’" the woman who simply wants to be known as "Grandma" told WJLA-TV.

"He pushed me to the door and I got up, and I grabbed him and was hitting his a--, and hitting him and fighting him and I said, ‘You not going to take my car, youngin,'" she said.

Grandma said when she called for help, neighbors jumped into action.

"They caught him and I said, ‘Oh, you going to jail today. You definitely going to jail, yes you are,’" she said.

Grandma showed off a cut she alleges she got when the teen snatched her keys.

Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the incident took place last Friday involving a 15-year-old boy. They told the TV station there have been 82 carjackings in the city this year, with 63% of them involving guns and 14 arrests.

The police report said the would-be carjacker left the scene in an ambulance, and Grandma said the teen is now in jail.

"And they said it’s a wonder he wasn’t dead," she said. "On 22nd Street? He must didn’t know where he was. Nobody has seen this boy before."